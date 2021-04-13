Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Iowa, Nebraska Challenge Tribe's Border Casino At 8th Circ.

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The National Indian Gaming Commission should not have approved the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska's Prairie Flower Casino on the Iowa-Nebraska border because the site is not located on land eligible for gambling, the two states said Tuesday at the Eighth Circuit.

Iowa Assistant Attorney General John Lundquist, arguing for the two states, told a three-judge panel that the Ponca Restoration Act, enacted two years after the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988, answers the question of whether the casino's site on the border can qualify as lands restored to the tribe.

Lundquist asserted that Congress did not intend for the tribe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!