Iowa, Nebraska Challenge Tribe's Border Casino At 8th Circ.

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The National Indian Gaming Commission should not have approved the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska's Prairie Flower Casino on the Iowa-Nebraska border because the site is not located on land eligible for gambling, the two states said Tuesday at the Eighth Circuit. Iowa Assistant Attorney General John Lundquist, arguing for the two states, told a three-judge panel that the Ponca Restoration Act, enacted two years after the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988, answers the question of whether the casino's site on the border can qualify as lands restored to the tribe. Lundquist asserted that Congress did not intend for the tribe...

