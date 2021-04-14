Commerce Subpoenas Chinese Co. In National Security Probe

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce subpoenaed a Chinese information and communications technology company under a Trump-era executive order prohibiting transactions with foreign actors found to undermine national security. Commerce said Tuesday that the subpoena would help the federal government determine if the unnamed company posed a national security threat. "The Commerce Department hopes to work cooperatively with this company to conclude a thorough review," Commerce said. Commerce didn't provide further information on the targeted company or the products and services under investigation. The subpoena is at least the second time that the Commerce Department, under the Biden administration, has publicly announced...

