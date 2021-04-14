10th Circ. Won't Revive Ford Truck Rollover Injury Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit won't reverse an order tossing out a man's suit against Ford Motor Co. alleging the roof of a truck was defective and caused his injuries in a rollover crash, agreeing with the trial court that his expert witnesses were not qualified. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment against Matthew Wurm, siding with Ford in finding that the two expert witnesses lacked the experience and expertise in the specific issues at the center of the case. In the suit, Wurm alleges that when the truck he was riding in rolled over, the roof...

