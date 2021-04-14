9th Circ. Urged To Revive Health Care Co.'s Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- California-based health care technology company EHealthline.com is urging the Ninth Circuit to revive a claim that its one-time joint venture partners stole trade secrets after both an arbitral tribunal and a lower court dismissed the allegations on jurisdictional grounds, saying it has nowhere else to go. The company argued in a Monday brief that a lower court wrongly interpreted the standards to establish jurisdiction over Malaysian pharmaceutical group Pharmaniaga Berhad and a Saudi Arabian investment firm, telling the appeals court that it shouldn't have to prove that its erstwhile JV partners had established connections with California that were divorced from the...

