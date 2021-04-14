H&H Bagels Hit With Delivery Worker Tip-Credit Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- H&H Bagels underpaid delivery workers straight pay and overtime pay by making them do nontipped work and taking improper deductions from their wages, and it failed to provide accurate wage statements and required notices, workers alleged in a proposed collective action in New York federal court. In a complaint Tuesday, former employee Marino Castaneda Rivera accused Columbus Bakery LLC, which does business as H&H Bagels, and a manager of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act and New York Labor Law by classifying workers as tipped employees and then making them do too much nontipped work. "Defendants employed the policy and practice...

