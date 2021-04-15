9th Circ. Tackles Thorny Questions In Lloyd's Arbitration Fight

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Lloyd's of London underwriters looking to push a $5.7 million insurance claim into arbitration faced questions from a Ninth Circuit panel Thursday as to whether a state law mandating that insurance disputes be kept in court prevents them from doing so. The underwriters argue in the case that the insurance claim over flood damage caused during Hurricane Harvey, filed by the Washington state-based owner and manager of a Houston townhouse complex, must be arbitrated under a clause in the parties' contract. They claim that U.S. courts have no choice but to enforce such clauses under the New York Convention,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS