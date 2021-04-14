Dish Targets Peloton, Icon, Lululemon In Streaming IP Suits

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Peloton, Icon Health & Fitness and Lululemon's new workout technology startup all pilfer patented streaming technology that belongs to a pair of Dish Network Corp. subsidiaries, according to new suits lodged in Delaware and Texas federal courts. In a trio of separate lawsuits filed Tuesday, DISH Technologies LLC and Sling TV LLC accuse Peloton Interactive Inc., Icon Health & Fitness Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc. of infringing five patents covering a method for increasing streaming speed and quality that DISH markets with its Sling TV platform. "Adaptive bitrate streaming is a well-defined field of technology with only a few major developers,...

