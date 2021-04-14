Skadden, Mayer Brown Lead $1.7B Caliber Home Loans Deal

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust New Residential said Wednesday it plans to acquire mortgage servicer Caliber Home Loans Inc. from an affiliate of private equity firm Lone Star Funds, through a nearly $1.7 billion deal steered by Skadden and Mayer Brown. New Residential Investment Corp. will buy Caliber for $1.675 billion using a mix of cash and stock, the companies said Wednesday. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of the year and will combine Caliber with New Residential's mortgage servicer, NewRez LLC, allowing the subsidiary to service billions of dollars more in mortgages. The anticipated acquisition comes amid...

