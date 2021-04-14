Finjan Beats Investor Suit Over $44M Fortress Deal, For Now

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity company Finjan Holdings has beaten shareholders' proposed securities class action, but a California federal judge left room for the investors to amend their claims that the company made misrepresentations about its $44 million acquisition deal last year. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen said in his order on Tuesday that lead plaintiff Robert Grier didn't include in his November amended complaint any allegations as to why Finjan and its leaders would endorse as true certain financial projections that allegedly undervalued the company if management actually believed the projections were false. "The FAC does not contain any allegations suggesting that defendants...

