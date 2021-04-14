Comcast Slapped With FLSA Suit By Cable Installation Techs

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Comcast Corp. and a subsidiary shorted cable installation technicians on pay by not compensating them for work before and after shifts and during unpaid meal breaks or reimbursing for business expenses, the workers said in a proposed class and collective action in Pennsylvania federal court. In a complaint Tuesday, the technicians accused Comcast, subsidiary Comcast Cable Communications Management LLC and cable installation provider Prince Telecom LLC of shortchanging them in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and Pennsylvania and Massachusetts wage laws. "Defendants knowingly and improperly fail to pay technicians for all hours worked," the complaint said. "As a result...

