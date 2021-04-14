Anti-Travel Ban Bills Head To House Floor

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The House Judiciary Committee advanced two bills Wednesday morning that, if enacted, would offer protections to individuals seeking to enter the U.S., strengthening a Democratic push to prevent future travel bans like those imposed by former President Donald Trump. The National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants Act, or NO BAN, would prohibit religious discrimination and limit the president's authority to bar individuals from entering the U.S. based on their nationality. The Access to Counsel Act of 2021 would allow travelers — including foreign travelers and U.S. citizens — waylaid for additional inspection at U.S. ports of entry to contact legal counsel....

