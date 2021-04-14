Intel Owes VLSI Another $3B For Chip IP, Economist Tells Jury

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Intel owes $3 billion for allegedly infringing two chip-technology patents, an economics consultant for VLSI told a Texas federal jury Wednesday as the patent holder seeks what would be a record verdict dwarfing its recent $2 billion win against the tech giant. In this second of three trials in a multipatent case, VLSI has argued Intel used patented ideas regarding on-chip integrated voltage regulation, invented around the year 2000 — U.S. Patent No. 6,633,187, which covers "waking up" chip cores quickly from power-saving idle states, and U.S. Patent No. 6,366,522, which covers regulating power draw while the cores are awake....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS