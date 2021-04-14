Turn Down Volume On Blaring Commercials, Dem Urges FCC

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The California Democrat who wrote an Obama-era law tasking the Federal Communications Commission with reducing the volume of excessively loud TV commercials wants the agency's new leadership to finally start enforcing it. Rep. Anna Eshoo wrote to the FCC's acting chief Tuesday after what she characterized as an unacceptable response from the agency last year, when the commission under a GOP chair signaled that no legal cases had been brought under the decade-old law. Eshoo's Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation, or CALM, Act requires multichannel video programming distributors to follow industry standards to keep the audio on commercials as low as accompanying...

