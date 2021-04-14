NY Law Mandates All ISPs Offer $15 Low-Income Web Plans

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- New York's new state budget puts a $15 per month cap on internet service for low-income families, a move that supporters say will help bring internet service to the more than 2 million households in the Empire State that currently don't have broadband. Virtually all telecom providers will be required to offer a separate, all-in plan for low-income households that comes in at no more than $15 a month, a number that includes any fees, taxes or rental costs such as the charge for using a company modem, according to the budget. And they have 60 days from the time the...

