Domino's Drivers Win Cert. In Reimbursement Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Domino's delivery drivers can proceed as a group with their claims that a Georgia franchisee failed to properly reimburse them for vehicle expenses, causing them to make less than minimum wage, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. In an order, U.S. District Judge W. Louis Sands granted a joint motion to conditionally certify the collective of RT Pizza Inc. drivers and agreed to pause the case so the parties could continue settlement talks over the Fair Labor Standards Act claims. "This case is stayed for a period of 90 days in order to allow the parties the opportunity to mail the court...

