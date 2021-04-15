NJ Offshore Wind Ports: Challenges And Opportunities

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- New Jersey has set an ambitious goal to supply 7,500 megawatts of offshore wind energy to the state by 2030. In order to meet this goal, it will be required to provide port facilities to support the development of offshore wind farms. These facilities will not only be utilized by vessels employed in the construction, operation and maintenance of offshore wind turbines, but will also have areas where wind turbine components can be built and stored prior to transportation to the wind farms. The facilities should bring jobs and economic opportunities to the surrounding communities, and are likely to become a...

