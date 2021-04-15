'Thumbs Up': Regulators Back Push For Legacy Libor Fix

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Senior federal financial regulators gave a boost Thursday to congressional efforts to enact legislation aimed at smoothing the Libor transition for trillions of dollars in so-called tough legacy financial contracts, a project that a key House lawmaker said he hopes to complete by Halloween. At a House Financial Services subcommittee hearing, officials from the Federal Reserve and other top financial regulatory agencies told Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., that they believe it's important for Congress to swiftly address the problem of difficult-to-amend financial instruments that aren't equipped for life after the London Interbank Offered Rate, which is scheduled to be discontinued by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS