Rolls-Royce, Boeing Win Pause On Part Maker Subpoena Bid

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The "extraordinary" split-circuit circumstances surrounding whether private arbitrations qualify for discovery in the U.S. led a South Carolina federal judge to pause an aerospace component parts maker's subpoena request against Boeing and Rolls-Royce related to a plane testing accident. Servotronics Inc. had filed multiple discovery requests related to a 2016 accident — the aircraft had a valve it gave to Rolls-Royce for the engine — and the Seventh Circuit denied the electronic parts manufacturer's subpoena request, while the Fourth Circuit allowed it. U.S. District Judge David C. Norton said in his Wednesday order that he would wait and defer to the U.S....

