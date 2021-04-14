Ex-Alden CFO Charged With Embezzling $30M, To Plead Guilty

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The former chief financial officer of the Alden Shoe Co. was charged and will plead guilty to embezzling about $30 million from the company as part of a long-running scheme, Boston federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Richard Hajjar, 64, of Duxbury, Massachusetts, has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions and filing a false tax return, prosecutors said. He will appear in federal court at a later date. Prosecutors say Hajjar's conduct dates back to at least 2011 and continued through October 2019, when Alden fired him. Hajjar wrote checks to himself from company accounts and also transferred money...

