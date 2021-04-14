Checkers, Consumers Get TCPA Deal Approved On 2nd Try

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday granted a group of consumers' second attempt to finalize a settlement in their lawsuit claiming Checkers Drive-in Restaurants Inc. violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, after a supplemental notice plan led to a nearly 500% claim increase. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil Harjani said he was confident the deal consumer Madeleine Yates reached with Checkers and Vibes Media LLC over allegedly unwanted text messages was fair, adequate and reasonable. That's particularly true after the parties sent text messages directly to qualifying class members to increase the number of claims in their deal, he said. The text drive led...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS