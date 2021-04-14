Recidivist Going By 'Richard Richman' Charged With Fraud

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment on Wednesday accusing a convicted securities fraudster going by "Richard Richman" of masterminding a pair of schemes to defraud investors in a purported energy company and a purported cannabis company. The indictment claims Richard Dale Sterritt Jr., along with Michael Greer, Robert Magness, Mark Ross and Robyn Straza, committed fraud and money laundering via schemes to misappropriate $10 million of investor funds from Zona Energy Inc., an oil and gas exploration company controlled by Sterritt, and to manipulate the stock of a Sterritt-controlled public issuer supposedly in the cannabis business. "Through a web of related...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS