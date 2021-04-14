Largest NJ Medical Network Can't Shake ERISA Class Action

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The largest health system in the Garden State has come up short in trying to escape a proposed ERISA class action alleging it bungled retirement plans after a New Jersey federal judge said two employees had backed up their claims the network's alleged mismanagement led to high-cost investments and excessive record-keeping fees. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty on Tuesday knocked down a bid by Barnabas Health Inc. and related defendants to dismiss the suit from plaintiffs Marcia McGowan and Traci Singer, finding that they sufficiently alleged claims of breaches of fiduciary duties of prudence and loyalty and failure to monitor under...

