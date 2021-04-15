Anesthesiology Org. Hit With Libel Suit Over Drug Articles

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Pacira BioSciences Inc. has launched a libel lawsuit accusing the American Society of Anesthesiologists of disparaging its post-surgery pain medication Exparel in a recent issue of its medical journal, leading to lost sales of the blockbuster drug. In a New Jersey federal court complaint filed Wednesday, Pacira seeks a court order to force the society to yank the allegedly misleading statements appearing in the February 2021 issue of the society's Anesthesiology publication. The journal articles, a related podcast and continuing medical education content on the society's website "contain false and misleading conclusions" based on "faulty" research that falls short of industry...

