FCC Eases Rules For Sensors That Detect Babies Left In Cars

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Six companies are free to use a swath of the airwaves for in-cabin sensor systems designed to save babies and toddlers in overheated cars after securing waivers from the Federal Communications Commission that permit the devices to operate at higher power levels than otherwise allowed. The FCC granted the automakers and equipment manufacturers "narrowly crafted" exceptions to the rules for unlicensed operation in the 57-71 GHz band for the technology, which can detect a range of motion inside a closed vehicle and sends alerts to its owner. Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said Wednesday that with heat-related deaths of children in cars...

