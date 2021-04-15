Women's Soccer Players Appeal Dismissal Of Pay Bias Claims

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- U.S. women's national soccer team players have moved ahead with a much-anticipated appeal, telling a California federal court they are asking the Ninth Circuit to revive pay discrimination claims against United States Soccer Federation Inc. that a judge nixed. In a notice in district court Wednesday, the U.S. Women's National Team players said they are appealing a decision Monday to finalize an earlier ruling tossing claims that they were paid at lower rates than male players, despite settling on other claims. During a hearing Monday, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted final approval of a settlement between the players and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS