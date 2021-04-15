Debt Collector Forces Student Loan Suit Into Arbitration

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge agreed to compel arbitration in a proposed class action accusing National Enterprise Systems Inc. of violating federal debt collection law, reasoning that the arbitration agreement in the suing debtor's loan extends to the loan servicer's affiliates and agents. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton reasoned that the arbitration provision in Yolanda Vasquez's note "is clear" that parties such as affiliates and agents can require an out-of-court resolution to disputes. National Enterprise is an affiliate of loan servicer Navient Corp., which in turn is a unit of private student loan provider Sallie Mae Inc., the decision said....

