Chili's Customers Get Class Cert. In Data Breach Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday certified a nationwide class and a California-only class of Chili's customers who claim the restaurant chain's negligence led to a 2018 data breach that compromised their credit card information. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan certified two classes of consumers who made credit or debit card purchases at affected Chili's locations in March and April 2018, had their data accessed by cybercriminals, and incurred reasonable expenses or time spent mitigating the consequences of the breach. But the judge certified the classes only on the plaintiffs' negligence claim and deferred ruling on class certification of claims that...

