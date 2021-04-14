Counties, Residents Sue To Block Dallas-Houston Bullet Train

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Six Texas counties, local residents and an anti-rail group sued the U.S. Department of Transportation Wednesday to block development on a highly anticipated proposed high-speed passenger rail line between Dallas and Houston that's banking on Japanese bullet-train technology, calling it a "colossal mess and waste of resources." The mostly rural counties — Freestone County, Navarro County, Grimes County, Waller County, Leon County and Madison County — the anti-rail group known as Texans Against High-Speed Rail Inc., and several residents accuse the DOT's Federal Railroad Administration of unlawfully rubber-stamping Texas Central Railroad LLC's plans to build and operate a high-speed passenger rail...

