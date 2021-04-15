TransPerfect Ducks Ross Aronstam's Sanctions Bid In Del.

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chancellor has denied a bid to sanction TransPerfect Global Inc. and its co-founder for violating a court order through the filing of a negligence suit against Ross Aronstam & Moritz LLP and name partner Garrett D. Moritz in New York, holding that the company has subsequently tried to fix the situation. Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard agreed Wednesday with Moritz and his firm that TransPerfect violated the terms of an order in Delaware Chancery Court by filing a lawsuit in another legal jurisdiction that challenged several actions and decisions made by a custodian who was appointed to handle the translation company's...

