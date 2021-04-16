Chicago's Obama Center Draws New Fight From Old Foe

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The same day the city of Chicago announced it would start work on former President Barack Obama's planned $500 million presidential center, a past opponent of the project lodged a new attempt to block it in federal court by targeting the federal agencies that greenlighted construction. Advocacy group Protect Our Parks Inc., joined by community group Nichols Park Advisory Council and five Chicago residents, urged the Illinois federal court to block construction activities for the planned Obama Presidential Center on the city's South Side. Several federal agencies — including the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration, the U.S. Department...

