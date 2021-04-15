Nike, Fitbit And Others Trim But Can't Beat Cellspin IP Suits

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday trimmed Cellspin Soft Inc.'s patent claims against Nike, Fitbit and others, finding that four of eight categories of claims within three Cellspin patents do not demonstrate inventive concepts on data uploading and transmitting, while declining to invalidate the patents. Although Fitbit, Nike and the other defendant companies won partial summary judgment on some of the claims, they were unable to get any of the three challenged patents declared invalid because the claims that survived are contained within all three. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers previously found the suits "exceptionally meritless" while tossing them, but...

