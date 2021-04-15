Logistics Co.'s Wage Deal Gets Green Light On Second Shot

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut-based global logistics company will pay $1.45 million to end an unpaid wages class action in a deal approved by a California federal judge who initially rejected the settlement over what he described as potential inequitable treatment of aggrieved workers. Senior U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr. said this second attempt at preliminary settlement approval between workers and transportation logistics provider XPO Logistics Inc. offered a better justification for distributing awards based on weeks worked instead of labor violations suffered, according to Wednesday's ruling. Since the workers "clarified that the crux of this action" concerns the allegation that XPO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS