Real Estate Rumors: Carlyle, Aldi, Arena Capital

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- American Landmark Apartments has picked up a Plantation, Florida, apartment complex for $58 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for Marin by Arium, which American Landmark is renaming The Pearl, and the seller is a venture of Atlanta real estate firm Carroll and Carlyle Group, according to the report. The property is located at 3880 W. Broward Blvd. and has 223 apartments, the Journal reported. Aldi has reached a deal to lease 20,110 square feet of space in Brooklyn, New York, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The supermarket is taking space at 2201 Nostrand Ave,...

