Wachtell, Dentons Steer Deal For $20B Grocery-Focused REIT

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Kimco Realty Corp. on Thursday announced plans to purchase Weingarten Realty Investors in a deal guided by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Dentons that is expected to value the combined grocery and shopping center-focused real estate investment trust at $20.5 billion. Weingarten, which owns and develops shopping centers with a grocery store anchor tenant primarily in southern states, will drop its name as part of the merger, the pair said Monday. Kimco, which is based in New York, currently owns interest in 400 shopping centers and other mixed-use properties, according to its website. Each Weingarten share will be converted into 1.408...

