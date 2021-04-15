Intel Experts Tell Jury Chips Don't Infringe VLSI Patents

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 11:22 PM EDT) -- Intel brought two electrical engineers to a Texas federal courtroom Thursday to testify that its chips' circuitry doesn't match patents for which VLSI wants a jury to award infringement damages of $3 billion. The chip giant is almost through its second of three Texas trials against hedge-fund-owned patent holder VLSI, part of litigation between the two in multiple federal courts. This trial concerns U.S. Patent No. 6,633,187, which covers "waking up" chip cores quickly from power-saving idle states, and U.S. Patent No. 6,366,522, which covers regulating power draw while the cores are awake. Intel's two-pronged case — that the two patents...

