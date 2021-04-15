Iron Maiden, Law Firm Say Civil Theft Suit In Fla. Is Off Key

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- British heavy metal band Iron Maiden and a Chicago law firm argued Thursday that a Florida federal court is an improper venue for e-commerce platform Viral Style's lawsuit alleging that they stole $200,000 from its PayPal business account and said the company's claims are also deficient. In a jointly filed motion to dismiss, Iron Maiden Holdings Ltd. and AM Sullivan Law LLC told the Tampa district court that they lack ties to Florida, making it unfair to force them to face litigation there. They said Viral Style's claims arise entirely from a lawsuit in the Northern District of Illinois and that...

