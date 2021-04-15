Artist's 'Vexatious' Discovery Motions Struck In Porn IP Row

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday rejected three late-filed, too-long memos filed by an artist who claims a Canadian porn producer violated her copyrights while secretly filming at her Martha's Vineyard home and warned the woman against using the type of "insulting or pejorative" language found in her requests to compel discovery and issue sanctions. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris struck the filings, which focused in part on Leah Bassett's efforts to learn how much Mile High Distribution Inc. made in profits from films shot at her home in Aquinnah, Massachusetts. In a 53-page motion to compel discovery from and sanction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS