Deshaun Watson Accuser Drops Suit, Citing Privacy

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- One woman who filed a sexual misconduct suit against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has dropped her case instead of revealing her name, while 23 other women suing Watson have all updated their previously anonymous suits to identify themselves. Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the women, said on Wednesday that the cases will proceed now that disputes over whether the women would be named have been settled. Two Houston state judges ordered the women to reveal their identities last week. "These brave women now feel emboldened and will not be intimidated," Buzbee said. "As said before many times, we are...

