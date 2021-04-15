Raytheon Sues Alaska Native Org. Over $2.7M Fire

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Defense contractor Raytheon Co. sued an Alaskan Native corporation in Kentucky federal court, saying the company's field engineers negligently caused a lithium-ion battery fire that cost the contractor $2.7 million and tarnished its reputation with the federal government. Raytheon laid at Ahtna Inc.'s feet the costs of a May 2020 fire that ignited when field engineers attempted to remove failed lithium-ion batteries from a storage vault without permission. Ahtna's alleged failure to ensure that the storage box was properly handled amounted to a breach of its contract to provide support services for the company's facilities across the U.S., Raytheon said Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS