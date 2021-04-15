Va. Justices Affirm Award In Racial Harassment, Stalking Case

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The Virginia Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed a $250,000 award to a Black man who worked as an independent contractor for a remodeling company whose white owner used racial epithets and engaged in stalking behavior, saying emotional distress damages don't need to be based on incurred costs. The state's highest court upheld a Loudoun County jury's decision to award William Ellis compensatory and punitive damages in a suit alleging John Powell and his company, Northern Virginia Kitchen, Bath & Basement Inc., subjected Ellis to racial harassment and stalking in 2017. The suit alleges Ellis was hired as an independent contractor to...

