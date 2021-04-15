Shepherds To Settle Conspiracy Claim After Attys Find Client

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Peruvian shepherds who allege that ranchers conspired to suppress their wages while on temporary work visas have reached a settlement over their remaining claims, after a Colorado federal court criticized their counsel for losing track of one of the workers. Counsel for the shepherds filed a response on Thursday to a show-cause order issued last month by U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak, who said it was "troubling" that attorneys failed to notify the court they had been unable to contact client Esliper Huaman since at least late 2019, when the Tenth Circuit revived the case. The shepherds' claims have been...

