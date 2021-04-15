3rd Circ. Backs DOD's Win In Disability Discrimination Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit refused Thursday to reopen a disability discrimination suit brought against the U.S. Department of Defense on behalf of a worker who died by suicide after allegedly being harassed and denied accommodations for Asperger's syndrome, saying he wasn't treated differently from other workers. The panel of Third Circuit judges affirmed a Pennsylvania district court's decision to dismiss a Rehabilitation Act lawsuit from Irene Kendrell, whose son Anthony Kendrell took his own life shortly after he was placed on paid administrative leave from his job as a contract specialist for the Defense Logistics Agency. The trial court determined that Irene...

