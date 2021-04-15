Ex-Salvadoran Soccer Boss Out On Bail After Months In Jail

Law360, New York (April 15, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A former head of the Salvadoran soccer federation was ordered Thursday to be released on bail, following his arrest in the U.S. in January for corruption charges brought in connection with Brooklyn federal prosecutors' wide-ranging FIFA bribery probe. During an afternoon bail hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ramon Reyes Jr., Reynaldo Vasquez, 65, who served as president of Federación Salvadoreña de Fútbol, or FESFUT, was ordered to be released on a $1 million bond to home confinement in Texas. Vasquez appeared remotely from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He has been jailed since late January, when U.S. District Judge Pamela...

