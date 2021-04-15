11th Circ. Says Epstein Victims Can't Bring CVRA Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The full Eleventh Circuit ruled Thursday that the Crime Victims' Rights Act does not give victims the right to sue if no criminal charges were ever filed, foreclosing a lawsuit by an alleged victim of billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein claiming the government violated the law by keeping his victims in the dark about a nonprosecution agreement. In an en banc decision, the appeals court expressed the "profoundest sympathy" for Epstein victim Courtney Wild, but said that the CVRA does not provide any mechanism for relief in a case like this, in which an indictment was not filed against Epstein....

