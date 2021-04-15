Pa. Panel Boots Out-Of-State Rail Workers' Cases From Philly

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state appeals court agreed Thursday that a trial judge had properly deemed Philadelphia County an inconvenient forum for lawsuits filed on behalf of four out-of-state rail employees who blamed their cancers on unsafe working conditions. Despite a prior ruling that a substantially similar set of claims against CSX Corp. and Conrail Corp. from an out-of-state plaintiff could move forward in Philadelphia, a three-judge Superior Court panel ruled Thursday that the trial judge in the four cases hadn't abused his discretion when he reached a different conclusion. "The trial court properly weighed the private and public factors using the correct evidentiary...

