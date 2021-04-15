Jury Says IBM Owes $11M To Manager Fired For Flagging Bias

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal jury on Thursday sided with a former IBM sales manager who says he was fired for reporting discrimination against a subordinate, finding that the tech giant had indeed retaliated against and wrongly fired the manager, and that he's entitled to $11 million in damages. The jury found that Scott Kingston had proved his claims for retaliation, wrongful termination and unpaid commissions. He's owed nearly $11.1 million in economic and noneconomic damages, according to the verdict form. The jury said Kingston is entitled to $6 million in damages stemming from emotional harm he suffered, and about $5.1 million for...

