Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Gets Pala Band's Fuel Tax Challenge Tossed

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed the Pala Band of Mission Indians' suit seeking to block the state from imposing taxes on the tribe's on-reservation fuel sales, saying the tribe's claims fail because the incidence of the state's use tax for motor vehicles falls on fuel buyers rather than the tribe itself.

The federally recognized Southern California tribe contended that it was immune to the tax, arguing that the incidence of the tax is on the tribe and is therefore preempted by the federal Indian Trader Statutes.

U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia said in an order dismissing the case Thursday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!