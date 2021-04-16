Insurer Cites Exclusion To Nix Coverage For BIPA Suits

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Citizens Insurance Co. of America has urged an Illinois federal judge to hand it a win in its suit claiming an insured's underlying biometric privacy suits aren't covered, arguing its policy contains an exemption that "clearly" applies to the suits. Citizens argued on Thursday that U.S. District Judge John Lee should side with it and find that it has no duty to defend Wynndalco Enterprises LLC against two underlying Biometric Information Privacy Act lawsuits in light of a policy exclusion for claims arising out of material that was distributed in violation of statutes. The exemption in the IT company's policy applies...

