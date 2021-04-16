Beware Sunny Days: Lessons From BP's 2005 Texas Blast

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Last month saw the 16th anniversary of the massive explosion at BP Products North America Inc.'s Texas City refinery. The explosion occurred on March 23, 2005, at the refinery's ISOM isomerization process unit, when a hydrocarbon vapor cloud was accidentally ignited. The blast resulting in 15 deaths and more than 170 injuries. This high-profile incident led to an extensive investigation and report by a panel of experts, overseen by former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker. The report was released in January 2007. The most publicized and memorable takeaway from the report was that while BP's personal safety programs were advanced, the company...

