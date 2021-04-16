FedEx Drivers Want Missing Plaintiff Demoted, Not Dismissed

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A disappearing lead plaintiff should not be completely dismissed from an unpaid wages suit against FedEx and should remain among nearly 30,000 opt-in members of the lawsuit, the workers' attorneys told a Pennsylvania federal court. Even though attorneys have been unable to reach Angel Sullivan-Blake, one of the two lead plaintiffs in the Fair Labor Standards Act suit accusing FedEx of using "independent service providers" to duck paying overtime, there were at least 14 other plaintiffs willing to step up and take her place and she should still be able to recover any lost wages as a member of the collective,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS